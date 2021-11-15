🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE —The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 80 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 961.

The county’s total cases are now at 43,342 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 24,038 cases and 527 deaths; Monroe County has 20,623 cases and 374 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 3,437 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,648,285.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5–Nov. 11 stood at 10.3%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Nov. 14:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 73.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 14,638,258 total vaccine doses, including 1,146,079 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immuno-compromised individuals and booster shots).

• 6,540,667 people are fully vaccinated; with 155,257 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 48,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,694 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 614 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Between 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, there were 132 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 32,411 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

• There are 266,905 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

• There are 5,819,107 individuals who have tested negative to date.

The department has deployed a new algorithm for categorizing cases as residents or employees in licensed nursing and personal care homes. With the below breakdown, there is a one-time overall increase in cases of 17,810.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 66,911 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 48,256 cases among employees, for a total of 115,167 at 1,663 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Approximately 32,833 of total cases have been among health care workers.

