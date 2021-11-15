🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city was among the four recipients awarded $236,0o0 in U.S. Department of Justice grants for crime-based programs, acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said Monday.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants are awarded to support crime prevention programs based on local needs and conditions. The funding can be used for local initiatives, technical assistance, training, equipment and supplies and information systems.

Wilkes-Barre received a $36,915 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to be used to assign additional officers to high crime/violent crime areas. In addition, the city will use the funding for community-based and non-community-based officer training with the goal of increasing public safety while reducing violence and violent crime.

“This JAG funding enables the Wilkes-Barre Police Department to continue with its plans to provide necessary services to the residents of the City of Wilkes-Barre with the flexibility to prioritize and place funds where they are needed the most,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said in a press release.

The other grants were:

• $81,264 for new equipment for the Scranton Police Department’s 40-officer, part-time Civil Disturbance Unit.

• $62,015 to the York Police Department. Of the total, $50,532 will go toward the purchase of the annual subscription for the Power DMS software, bicycle certification training for 10 officers and equipment. York Township received $11,485 for partial funding for Crimewatch and the Cody National Incident-Based Reporting System.

• $56,605 to Dauphin County for the Harrisburg victim advocate and police technology project. Victim advocates will be placed in the Harrisburg City Police Department in order to reach out to crime victims and assist them during their time in the criminal justice system. Funds also will be used for Crimewatch expenses and the Cody NIBRS.

“These grants will address the needs of local communities to fight crime, train police and increase victim services,” Brandler said in a press release. “These are all important goals and I am pleased the Department of Justice can contribute to these worthy causes.”