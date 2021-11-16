🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — CASA of Luzerne County has a new executive director as of Tuesday.

The Board of Directors has appointed Mary Kay Pivovarnik to the position. She holds a bachelor’s in elementary education from King’s College as well as a master’s in social work from Marywood University.

Pivovarnik joined CASA earlier this month after an extensive career working with children, which includes 11 years with the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Services where she served numerous positions from caseworker to administrator.

With her new position and title, Mary Kay will oversee recruitment of new advocates as well as educating the community in CASA’s efforts for program expansion.

Pivovarnik said, “I am energized by the opportunity to be part of such an important organization.” In regards to that importance, CASA aims to serve as the voice of abused and and neglected children in the Luzerne County Court system. Those efforts are furthered by recruiting, training and supporting community volunteers to assist those children.

Board President Cheryl Connolly said, “We are excited to welcome Mary Kay as our new executive director. Her knowledge and experience in the child welfare system, combined with her passion for the mission make her an excellent leader to take CASA to the next level.”

Both Pivovarnik and Connolly agree that furthering the mission of CASA in order to “give the youth a voice” and “build resiliency” is of the utmost importance. Connolly says Pivovarnik’s “energy and new strategic ideas” will be the driving force in working together to promote just that.

Currently, CASA has a total of 51 volunteer advocates serving 73 children with additional children waiting for advocates. The program is accepting applicants for volunteers. At the present time, there are more than 500 children in foster care in Luzerne County. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Luzerne County seeks to ensure a child’s right to a safe, nurturing, and permanent home is met.

