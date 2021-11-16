🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Members of the Patriotic Club of Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre have been raising funds for December’s Wreaths Across America wreath-laying on veterans’ graves in Hanover Green Cemetery. Club members also will participate in the event.

Anyone wishing to volunteer or sponsor a wreath for Hanover Green can do so by visiting https://tinyurl.com/hanovergreenwreaths. Interested donors also may call Smith at 570-704-9809.