Meeting over plan to replace Larksville Community Ambulance with Trans-Med gets heated

LARKSVILLE — After over an hour of impassioned pleas and tense arguments over the fate of Larksville Community Ambulance, borough council ultimately voted to table a motion to replace them with Trans-Med Ambulance as the borough’s primary emergency services provider until next month’s meeting.

The motion to table the resolution — which would see the nonprofit Community Ambulance replaced with for-profit Trans-Med — was agreed upon unanimously by the seven members of Larksville Borough Council, but it took a long period of heated public comment and an executive session before the decision was reached.

In fact, it took two tries to pass the motion to table — the first, proposed by councilman Mike Lehman after pointing out some inaccuracies in the proposed resolution, was voted against by a 5-2 margin, with councilwoman Tammy Stochla joining Lehman in voting to table initially.

Lehman also pointed out that, even as a member of the council’s Ambulance Committee, he was unaware of the resolution until just last week.

“No one came to the Ambulance Committee with this,” Lehman said. “How could we vote on a contract that’s filled with errors like this?”

Among the errors — according to Lehman, who had a copy of the resolution — was a reference to services provided in Bucks County, where it should have been Luzerne County.

After some other business was quickly moved through (including the borough’s honoring of policeman Bailey Conforti for his services in his first year with the borough police force), the meeting launched into public comment regarding the ambulance issue.

Trans-Med was represented at the meeting by Dave Prohaska, while Larksville Community Ambulance captain Sue Stevenson spoke on behalf of the ambulance association she’s worked with for 30 years.

“We are much-needed here in the community,” Stevenson said. “We have 12 members that have dedicated their lives to this town.”

Before addressing council, Stevenson presented a petition to keep Larksville Community Ambulance as the town’s primary emergency services provider, with over 400 signatures.

It was addressed that, dating back as far as 2013, agreements have been sought between Larksville Community Ambulance and Trans-Med, but Stevenson argued that “they wouldn’t give us a fair contract … Trans-Med would have bankrupted us.”

Public comment was largely in favor of Stevenson and the local ambulance team. Fellow medic Chris Woolfolk, from Hanover Township’s Medic 9, vouched for Stevenson’s team and pointed out how much community ambulance associations rely on one another.

“They [Larksville] came and helped us in Sugar Notch yesterday, and when they need us, we come here…we all have each other’s backs,” Woolfolk said. “You’re not gaining anything by replacing them, all you’re doing is hurting this borough.”

Much of the public comment, which grew heated and outright hostile at times, was centered around the seemingly rushed nature of the vote, especially with three new councilpersons slated to take their seats in January.

“This is clearly a huge public issue and it should not be rushed,” said one of those new council members, Lauren Austra.

“This deserves so much more attention.”

After everyone had their say (and several were still trying to get their comments in), a 4-3 vote sent the council into a closed-door executive session which lasted about 20 minutes.

Included in the session were Prohaska and Stevenson, while councilpersons Lehman and Stochla, who both voted against the executive session along with Tracy Baird, opted not to participate.

When the meeting resumed, the final decision was swift: the issue would be tabled until December’s meeting, and in the meantime Larksville Community Ambulance and Trans-Med would try to reach an amicable agreement.

One point echoed time and time again Tuesday night, and one that will undoubtedly resurface next month: While the resolution wasn’t to dissolve Larksville Community Ambulance, but to replace them as the town’s primary responder, going with Trans-Med could possibly mean the end of the local ambulance team.

Lehman said it at the council desk, and Austra put it bluntly from her seat in the crowd:

“You are putting them [Larksville Community Ambulance] out of business.”