HAZLETON — A man wanted on child pornography charges was located and arrested by Hazleton City police on Monday evening.

Steven Anthony Tokash, 30, of Hazleton was arrested after officers spotted him in the area of Sherman Court on Monday, according to a release from the Hazleton City Police Department.

An arrest warrant was signed for Tokash on Oct. 20 charging him with multiple counts of child pornography.

An investigation dating back to 2019 uncovered evidence that Tokash possessed multiple images of child pornography, images which were later discovered on his cell phone.

Tokash was taken into custody without incident, and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew Christopher on Monday evening. There, he was formally charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

He was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $150,000 in bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.

— Kevin Carroll