WILKES-BARRE — A federal prosecutor has petitioned a Washington D.C. court to send Frank Scavo to jail for two weeks and for him to pay $5,400 in restitution for his role in the Jan. 6 riot in the nation’s capitol.

Scavo, the man who organized 200 local residents to journey to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, to take part in what they hoped would be a peaceful protest against the election certification in Congress, is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Monday in federal court.

Federal prosecutor Seth Adam Meinero has filed a sentencing memorandum in advance of Monday’s hearing in which he asks the court to sentence Scavo to 14 days in prison and that he pay $500 in restitution.

Scavo’s lawyer, Scranton attorney Ernie Preate, Jr., filed a separate memorandum, asking that Scavo receive probation as his sentence.

In September, Scavo, 58, a former Old Forge school director, pleaded guilty to one charge, a low level misdemeanor, that carries a maximum prison sentence of six months.

Preate said the judge will impose his sentence on Monday, Nov, 22, and it follows a pre-sentencing investigation that was conducted by the U.S. Probation Office.

“Mr. Scavo pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering a federal building and remaining in there,” Preate said in September. “Mr. Scavo told the judge that he regretted what he had done and the judge said he appreciated that statement. There were no problems, no animosities during the proceeding.”

In March, Scavo, who organized 200 local residents to journey by bus to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, was charged in federal court.

On Tuesday, Preate said Scavo has been performing community service since he entered his guilty plea in September.

“My client accepted responsibility for his actions,” Preate said. “He didn’t steal anything or break anything.He regrets what he did on that day.”

Preate said he has requested probation for Scavo.

“But the sentence is up to the judge,” he said.

In an interview with the Times Leader a few days after the rioting, Scavo told this newspaper and other media outlets he was not in the building. Media photographs suggested otherwise.

Two Getty Images photos appear to show Republican Scavo — complete with his unmistakably parted silver hair and an “End the Rain Tax” mask — among a crowd filled with Trump hats and flags inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. In one image, Scavo is holding his cell phone aloft to take a photo.

But Scavo said two days after a violent mob invaded the building, that he was not inside the Capitol at the time.

“We stayed about 15-20 minutes and I took some photos. We received a text from the D.C. mayor that a curfew would begin at 6 p.m. We decided to round up our people to return to the buses and leave,” Scavo told the Times Leader.

“We didn’t see what was going on inside the Capitol.”

At that time, Scavo said he helped organize the trip that had four buses filled with supporters of President Donald Trump who wanted to see the presidential election overturned.

Scavo said the group was not looking for confrontation, but he added that he expected the protesters would be harassed, and he was hopeful that there would be protection provided.

“This is America,” he said. “Why can’t we take a bus ride down to our nation’s capital to witness history and be a part of this without incident.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.