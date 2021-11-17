🔊 Listen to this

A digital ground-level rendering of the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Office Building under construction in Plains Township. The building is expected to open in late 2023.

PLAINS TWP. — Construction is underway of a new medical office building on the campus of the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center — a development that officials say will make better health easier for patients in Luzerne County by allowing for growth of specialty services on the hospital campus and increased appointment availability.

The total estimated cost of the project is $110 million, which includes the office building and a parking garage. Work began in late August.

The 160,000 square-foot clinic space will be comprised of four floors, plus a lower level, and will house general surgery, vascular surgery, pulmonology, infectious diseases, neurology, pediatric neurology, neurosurgery, neurophysiology, otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat), audiology, general internal medicine, nephrology and transplant outreach practices as well as laboratory and radiology services and a retail pharmacy.

Geisinger officials said demand for these services is growing among residents of Luzerne County and northeastern Pennsylvania, and the new medical office building will reduce wait times for patients by allowing for program expansion, hiring of 20 new providers, and more appointments in these disciplines.

As programs mature, the development will create approximately 70 jobs and provide for roughly 70,000 new patient visits each year.

“We are grateful that more and more of our friends and neighbors are trusting Geisinger with their care, and we know we have to continue to grow to make our services easier to use for patients in Luzerne County,” said Dan Landesberg, associate vice president of operations in Geisinger’s northeast region. “This is another step forward in bringing better health to our region by providing a more comprehensive spectrum of services on our hospital campus and allowing for in-demand services to grow with our community need.”

The services chosen for the medical office building have inpatient and surgical components, so locating them near the hospital is a natural fit to accommodate patients and their care needs should their course of treatment require in-hospital care.

Services have also been grouped for patient convenience. Locating nephrology and transplant outreach services under one roof allows for better coordination for transplant patients who are cared for by both sets of providers. A growing pediatric neurology practice aligned with epilepsy monitoring and inpatient pediatrics at Geisinger Wyoming Valley allows patients in northeastern Pennsylvania to get all the care they need close to home and on one campus.

The office building will also feature:

• Facial recognition technology for quick and easy check-in

• More than 4,000 square feet dedicated to public education, community stewardship and supporting residency programs for training top-tier physicians and nurses

•An adjacent, multi-level parking garage that will increase total parking by 12 percent and provide a convenient parking location for patients scheduled for care on the east campus

The Medical Office Building is expected to be completed by late 2023, and it continues Geisinger’s commitment to providing outstanding health care to patients and members in Luzerne County and northeastern Pennsylvania.

