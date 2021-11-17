🔊 Listen to this

Some of the stolen military markers recovered by Plains Township police.

PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker Wednesday said his department has recovered 19 military markers and is seeking help to return them to the graves of the veterans they were taken from.

Chief Binker said there are 19 military grave markers: 14 from World War II; 3 from Korea; and one each from Vietnam and the Civil War.

Chief Binker said the markers were found in high grass and weeds behind the vacuum cleaning machines at the River Road Car Wash, 1316 River Road.

“At this time, we don’t know what cemetery or cemeteries they were stolen from,” Binker said. “We would like anyone with information to contact us so they can be returned to the graves of the veterans. If any cemetery has had any markers stolen, please call us as soon as possible.”

Chief Binker said charges will be filed if those responsible are found.

