WILKES-BARRE — Police detained one man and were looking for another related to shots being fired in the Sherman Hills apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

The unidentified man was taken into custody after he complied with a police request to come out of an apartment building they had surrounded at the intersection of North Hancock Street and Walters Way, a few blocks from Sherman Hills.

“There was two individuals that fled in the suspect vehicle and we located it at this address and surrounded the place and got the guy to come out,” Wilkes-Barre City Police Chief Joseph Coffay said at the scene.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and armed officers searched the apartment.

Coffay said the presence of three children in the apartment and the possibility of the second suspect inside complicated the investigation.

“Here’s the thing, the mother’s downstairs. We asked her to contact the guy inside who was her boyfriend. We asked her to have him let the kids out. He didn’t do that. He came out by himself and left the kids inside,” Coffay said.

“They were insisting that there was nobody else in there, which was a possibility. But we couldn’t take that chance so we had to go get the shield, come in and do it systematically to try to do it for the safety of our officers and the kids. The good thing is we got the kids out,” Coffay said.

The children were put in the back seat of unmarked police car with a detective parked outside the apartment building to keep them warm.

