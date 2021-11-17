🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — A man from Hellertown was arraigned Wednesday after a investigation dating back to March revealed that he sent sexually explicit photos, and solicited them, from underage girls.

Rafael Santiago, 21, appeared in front of Magisterial District Judge Brian Tupper on Wednesday afternoon on a number of charges ranging from unlawful contact with a minor to child pornography.

According to the three criminal complaints filed against Santiago:

On March 22, an officer from Dallas Township met with a juvenile and her father regarding an investigation to which the juvenile was a witness.

The minor confirmed that the suspect officers were investigating at the time, later identified in the complaint as Santiago, had communicated with her through Snapchat.

In a later interview conducted at the Child Advocacy Center on April 1, the juvenile told investigators that Santiago had texted her on Snapchat multiple times, and that she had even blocked him on a number of occasions.

Though the juvenile confirmed that the initial messages from Santiago were not sexual, but would eventually escalate to include sexually explicit photos of Santiago. Santiago would also send graphic texts detailing sexual acts he wished to perform with the minor.

Investigators were able to find Santiago’s social media profiles, and eventually found that his Snapchat account name was the same as the account that the juvenile said she had been communicating with.

Court orders were applied for and granted to search Santiago’s Snapchat account, along with the account of the juvenile. After the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Lab completed a forensic extraction on Santiago’s phone, they found pictures of the juvenile on his phone.

Further examination of the Snapchat profile found the name Rafael linked to it, as well as Santiago’s phone number.

The same court orders were filed for the accounts of two more juvenile females that claimed Santiago had sent them sexually explicit photos, as well.

Multiple explicit images of these juveniles were found on Santiago’s account when investigators were able to go in and examine the account after receiving the court order.

Through the investigation, officers were able to determine that the juveniles listed in the complaints had identified themselves as underage to Santiago, who requested the explicit images anyway.

Santiago was arraigned on 12 total charges on Wednesday, all felonies.

In all, he’s been charged with four counts of unlawful contact with a minor, four counts of criminal use of a communications facility, two counts of corruption of minors and two counts of child pornography.

He was released after posting $25,000 bail in surety bonds through a bondsman on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing for all three complaints filed against Santiago is scheduled for Dec. 9.