WILKES-BARRE — An 11-year-old girl was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle near her bus stop, city police said.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page:

The child was dropped off at her stop at the intersection of West Division Street and Vulcan Street. Theresa Dennis, 68, was headed west on West Division Street in a white minivan at the same time. She adhered to the bus’s stop sign and cross arm and proceeded after the drop-off was complete. The child then ran out into the street as Dennis headed toward Vulcan Street, at which point Dennis struck the child with her van.

The girl was alert and responsive but visibly injured. She was transported by Hanover EMS with her mother and is being treated for a possible concussion and broken left arm. Multiple witnesses at the scene confirmed that the bus had completed its stop and was already leaving when the child ran in front of Dennis’s vehicle.