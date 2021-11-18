🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday denied an application to allow patrons of Julian’s Sports Billiards to bring their own bottles of wine, beer and liquor to the downtown pool hall.

It was the second time this year the board decided against allowing a BYOB club to operate in the same space inside a strip of storefronts in the former Market Street Square property.

Julian Delacruz sought a special exception to expand his pool hall into a bottle club, charging patrons $20 entrance with their drink of choice.

Delacruz, who owns the barber shop next door, has been operating the pool hall in the strip mall at 33 S. Wilkes-Barre Blvd. since early this year. George Albert, the landlord, said Delacruz has been a good tenant.

“Business of course has been slow and he’s trying to attract some more customers in offering a BYOB service for a bottle club as defined by the city’s ordinance,” Albert said.

Delacruz would like to acquire a liquor license, but does not have the money to do so at this time, Albert said.

Board member Rodney Kaiser received conflicting answers when he asked about the operation of the bottle club.

Through an interpreter Delacruz said it would be open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday. An employees would check IDs at the door. The bottles would be kept in a refrigerator and an employee would pour the beverages into cups for patrons. No bottles would be permitted at any of the three pool tables. Security would only be provided if needed.

Albert said the building code for the 2,700-square-foot space sets the maximum capacity at 110 people.

Alec Frank, a member of the Downtown Residents’ Association, was one of two people to speak at the public meeting at City Hall.

“I came here just to hear what was going on and I think it’s laudable. But it sounds very poorly conceived. It sounds like something that can devolve into simply a social club of some kind,” Frank said.

Albert offered his reassurance that as the landlord of the property he would act quickly to respond to any problems that would arise if the club was approved.

The Board voted 5-0 to deny the application.

The decision was also unanimous in its vote to approve a special exception for Illinois-based HAN Capital LLC to install 279 self-storage units in a three-story building at 237 Old River Road. The project would be done in phases and have 5 parking spaces on the first and second floors for customers to drive in to either load or unload items.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.