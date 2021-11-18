🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that John C. Gurganus has been appointed U.S. Attorney for the Middle District.

Gurganus, former chief of the district’s Criminal Division, was appointed by order of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and his interim appointment will last for 120 days or until a presidential appointment is made.

A graduate of both Villanova University and the University of Notre Dame Law School, Gurganus began his law career as a clerk for the late District Court Judge Richard P. Conaboy in Scranton.

He entered the U.S. Department of Justice in 1988 as a trial attorney in the department’s field office in New York City. He was appointed an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Middle District of Pennsylvania in 1989, and has worked in the district’s Scranton office ever since.

Gurganus has held a number of different positions during his tenure in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and he brings experience in a variety of different areas, including public corruption, drug trafficking, violent crimes and much more.

He has received two Department of Justice Director’s Awards for Superior Performance as an Assistant U.S. Attorney: one for his work prosecuting drug overdose cases, and another for obtaining a guilty verdict for an individual who attempted to provide material support to a terrorist organization.