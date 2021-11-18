🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Nescopeck man is facing felony child pornography charges after a tip from internet cloud storage company, Dropbox Inc., led police to uncover thousands of files on his personal hard drives.

Gabriel Gregory Vought, 24, was arrested Tuesday after police executed a search warrant on his residence.

According to the criminal complaint:

The warrant came after Dropbox delivered a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip informed authorities that eight images of apparent child sexual abuse material were uploaded via Vought’s email account.

The images in question contained underage pre-pubescent girls posing nude and engaging in sex acts.

One of the images contained a trademark logo from LS Magazine, which was a Ukraine-based child sexual abuse ring that operated behind the facade of a modeling agency.

After the images in question were reviewed on Sept. 2 of this year, Detective Chaz Balogh had the IP address traced backed to Atlantic Broadband. A subpoena was issued to Atlantic, who responded with the physical address that the IP address is associated with.

On Nov. 9, Detective Corporal Richard Naprava issued a search warrant to Dropbox, requesting all information associated with Vought’s account. Dropbox responded the next day, with links that led to the discovery of over 800 images and five videos depicting child sexual abuse material.

When police executed this week’s warrant at Vought’s residence, they found Vought in his bedroom. In his possession was his cellphone, a custom-built desktop computer, a laptop and numerous USB hard drives. Upon review, these drives contained thousands of files in line with those he was uploading to Dropbox.

Vought was taken to West Hazleton Police Department. He cooperated with investigators and admitted the Dropbox account was his and he used it to store his files. He revealed that he had so much material, he had to upgrade his account for more storage space. Furthermore, he revealed he had been viewing this material for several years and used it for his personal sexual pleasure.

Vought was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge James Dixon, with a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 30. Vought was held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $150,000 bail.