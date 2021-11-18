🔊 Listen to this

UNION TWP. — Superintendent Joseph Long started Wednesday’s Northwest Area School Board meeting by reading a statement noting the recent Commonwealth Court ruling that the school mask mandate be lifted Dec. 4. He predicted one of four outcomes: A full return of mask decisions to school districts, A state Supreme Court reversal of the lower court order, a Supreme Court upholding of the order, or the Department of Health issuing a new mandate for 21 days following procedures outlined by the court.

Long noted that regardless of what happens, the district must remain cautious, with the goal of keeping students in schools five days a week.

Board President Leigh Bonczewski later said that if the decision is left to individual school boards Northwest Area would implement the plan it initially approved in August, recommending masks but leaving the decision to parents.

Long’s brief statement was followed by demonstrations from four seventh grade students showing off the drone flying techniques they learned in the district STEM program, including doing flips, hand landings and landing one of the small black drones in a green metal waste paper can.

The voting session was brief passage of mostly routine votes with one exception: approval of a trip to Florida and Disney World seniors proposed at the October monthly meeting. After the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed most trips last year, students suggested a five-day trip at a cost of $1,335 per student, with fundraisers to offset the cost. With two members present, the board unanimously approved the trip.

During public comment on non-agenda items, the board heard from one retired elementary art teacher who urged the district to restore art classes with a certified art specialist teacher, a position eliminated in 2014. She noted a survey had revealed that, when they were offered, days with an art class had lower rates of absenteeism than other days. She also noted the lessons she had provided crossed curriculum by having students use math, science and even a bit of biology in creating their works.

The session closed with Bonczewski noting that this was his last meeting as a school board member. After six years on the board he did not seek re-election in the spring primary, though according to official results he received 10 write-in votes.

Bonczewski praised three board members who had served with him for all six years, then praised Long, the administrative team and teachers and support staff. He said the district has been moving “on the right track” and urged newer members “don’t stop, keep moving forward.”

“And if you need advice, call me,” he concluded. “I’m cheap.”

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish