HARVEYS LAKE — This year marks the 26th annual Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees at Harveys Lake.

Since its inception, the Parade of Trees has raised more than $370,000 for local charities, thanks to the continued participation of area businesses, the support of the general public, and the generosity of the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation which will add another $25,000 to collected donations again this year.

It all starts on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m., with a decorating party in the restaurant’s main dining room. Representatives from dozens of businesses and charities will be on hand to decorate their trees.

“The amount of effort and creativity that goes into the decorations is incredible,” said Armand Mascioli, co-owner of Grotto Pizza. “The Parade of Trees really has become the official start of the holiday season for so many of our friends, family, and guests.”

Businesses sponsor a tree in support of the charity of their choice. Visitors to Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake then “vote” with donations to that tree.

The Parade of Trees will be on display in Grotto Pizza’s main dining room through New Year’s Eve.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.