WYOMING — An individual whose alleged threats made against law enforcement forced the lockdown of schools in the Wyoming Area School District earlier today has been taken into custody, according to West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, a post to the West Pittston Police Department’s Facebook page indicated that schools within the area were being put on lockdown as a result threats made against law enforcement by an armed individual.

Around 9:30 on Wednesday night, the suspect was apprehended by law enforcement in the area of Dorrance Street and 7th Street in Wyoming.

Officers from West Pittston, Exeter, Exeter Township, Wyoming and West Wyoming assisted on scene, as well as detectives from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

Turner said that the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was unharmed and arrested without incident. He was transferred for precautionary reasons to a local hospital.

No one was injured through the course of this incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Turner said that the incident was an isolated one, and that the public was never at risk during the course of the search.

“We had a lot of departments assist in the investigation, and no one was injured,” Turner said. “This was the result we wanted.”