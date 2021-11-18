🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Face masks will still be required in all schools until the end of the school year, Hanover Area School District Superintendent Nathan Barrett announced during a community Zoom meeting Wednesday evening.

At a meeting that started 6 p.m., Barrett noted the state courts have ruled the state mask mandate — issued as an order from the state Department of Health — must be lifted by Dec. 4, which means the decision reverts to the district. Barrett said that for Hanover Area, that means the safety plan previously approved by the district and by the state automatically goes into effect.

“Absolutely nothing changes until the end of this calendar year,” Barrett said, because the original safety plan approved before the state mandate required full masking. “The only time your child should be without a mask is during lunch period.”

Barrett pointed out several times that the district is seeing declines in new COVID-19 cases, and has been able to keep all building open for all students five days a week while several area districts have been closing schools when transmission rates in a building grow too high, forcing those schools into remote-only learning.

“I want to thank all of you on here for sending students with masks because what ever we are doing is obviously working, reporting single digits of positive cases per week.”

Barrett spent some time discussing how quickly a student can switch to remote Google classroom lessons if needed, noted district staff is trained in rapid antigen testing available for all parents to help detect current infections, and that the district is prepared to help arrange vaccinations for students, particularly for those 5-11 who are now eligible for vaccination.

