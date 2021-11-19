Project aimed at servicemembers transitioning back to civilian life

DANVILLE — Geisinger Health System has introduced a new military fellowship program for servicemembers transitioning back to civilian life.

The Geisinger Military Fellowship Program – a partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Skillbridge program – will offer military men and women with less than 6 months left on their contracts an opportunity to explore civilian career options.

The 12-week learning experience will focus on providing hands-on experience to veterans so they can get a sense of their options post-military as well as do some networking for the next step of their careers.

Chris Gill, program manager of Geisinger’s Military and Veterans Affairs said, “We understand and appreciate the tools and skills that those serving in the military have and how they can contribute to our mission of making better health easier for our patients, members and neighbors.”

Geisinger currently employs more than 700 veterans across northeast and central Pennsylvania in numerous roles, from physicians and nurses to Life Flight Pilots, IT professionals, human resources and more.

Having already been named a Military Friendly employer, Geisinger’s Gill continued on to say, “Providing this opportunity for these brave men and women is a win for the individual, Geisinger and the community.”

To learn more about career opportunities and programs for the military population, visit job.geisinger.org/veterans.