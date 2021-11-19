🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — The Bi-County Airport Board of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Thursday approved its 2022 budget totalling $6,716,990.

Tim McGinley, board chair, said this is a slight increase over 2021’s budget amount of $6,623,086.

“The budget is a reasonable expectation for 2022,” McGinley said. “Obviously, the board and administration remain very cognizant of the ongoing pandemic. We have to make sure our revenues and expenditures match to avoid any deficits.”

Gary L. Borthwick C.M., Assistant Airport Director, said and unexpected losses would be covered by the federal CARES money. He said the airport has received $6,909,781 in reimbursements and has applied for an additional draw in the amount of $168,692. Balance of the CARES grant totals $12,965,528.

In his report, Carl R. Beardsley, Jr., Executive Director, said passenger enplanements for October 2021 increased 67.8% to 15,814 from 9,427 in October 2020. Beardsley said when compared directly with the month of October 2020, the increase is mainly attributed to more people opting to fly as the country continues to re-open.

Beardsley said enplanements for October 2021 compared to enplanements for October 2019 decreased by 9,545, or 37.6%, also mainly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beardsley reported that in October 2021, eight departing flights were cancelled — six for weather, one for mechanical and one for no crew. This accounts for 294 (1.7%) out of a total 16,818 departure seats, Beardsley said. Also, eight arriving flights were cancelled — four for weather, three for mechanical, and one for no crew.

Steve Mykulyn, P.E., Director of Engineering, recommended the Airport Board approve the attached Non-Federal Reimbursable Agreement between the Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration and Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, for FAA construction/installation support, flight check and equipment procurement to relocate the runway 22 localizer.

Mykulyn said the purpose of the agreement is to provide FAA resident engineer (RE) support and installation support services to relocate the Runway 22 offset localizer and procure and install necessary equipment. He said localizer relocation is required due to the airport’s project to extend Taxiway B to the south, making it a full-length parallel taxiway for Runway 4/22.

Mykulyn said the full-length parallel taxiway will be a safety improvement that will eliminate the current procedure of using the runway for taxiing, thereby reducing the risk of runway incursions.

Mykulyn also reported that bids for the terminal access road (Terminal Drive) project were opened on Nov. 10, but came in over estimate and over the funds available for the project.

“We are further reviewing the bids and trying to determine whether to take out portions of the work and rebid the project and rebid or explore additional funding options,” Mykulyn said.

Current project costs are approximately $183,362, he said, adding that the project will likely be delayed until spring 2022.

