🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The few people who attended the city’s budget hearing Thursday night had to plenty to say.

Just three people showed up to speak about the $54.4 million budget proposed by Mayor George Brown for 2022.

Sam Troy had questions about the budget’s reliance on $1.8 in federal aid to balance it. Jason Carr had concerns about the city’s options when the aid is no longer available. Bob Kadluboski demanded health care reform from city council, asking them to eliminate their benefits.

In all their comments and responses by Council, the mayor and City Administrator Charlie McCormick took approximately 25 minutes for the hearing called for in the City Charter. Additional public comment can be made when the budget ordinance comes up for a vote. Council has three meetings scheduled before the end of the year and must have two separate readings of the ordinance in order to approve it.

Acknowledging he didn’t go over the budget in detail, Troy zeroed in on the American Rescue Plan revenue line item under Interfund Transfers on page 11. He asked if it was an approved use of the $37.1 million the city was awarded earlier this year from the $1.9 trillion financial aid package President Joe Biden signed into law to help with the nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now if something happens that parameters come out and that $1.8 million is not to be allowed, I think there’s going to be a pretty significant hole in the budget, correct?” Troy asked.

Troy further noted there is no property tax increase and questioned the doubling of business tax revenues — $600,000 for the professional business tax and $1.35 million for the mercantile tax.

“I just don’t get that unless you’re going to really provide an extreme stimulus. How do you anticipate all these new businesses coming in?” Troy said.

Brown has partnered with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce to use $1 million of the ARP to bring new businesses to the city. Additional programs will use some of the $37.1 million in ARP money for non-profit human services organizations, to provide a $300 stimulus to eligible households and home improvement and home buying assistance.

McCormick assured Troy the city was appropriately using the ARP funds. The law allowed the city to replace decreased revenues as a result of the pandemic. The calculation is based on a formula and a complicated definition of revenue that includes taxes, fees, permits and other sources, McCormick said.

“It’s clearly in the act and that’s the one thing that’s very clear,” McCormick said.

Carr linked the ARP aid to what he said was a structural deficit in the city of approximately $2 million, a figure raised in a report a few years from the city’s financial advisor Pennsylvania Financial Management.

“So without that calculation and the allowance of that money to be transferred for the loss of revenue, the city would be looking at a deficit of that amount. So the general public should be aware of that,” Carr said.

In order to eliminate the deficit the city has to either cut services or increase taxes in the future, Carr added.

Carr suggested allocating some of the ARP money to the special needs playground Brown plans for Kirby Park.

Brown pointed out $508,000 has been raised in four months through private donations for the park. The equipment is going to be purchased in February and the park completed August 2022.

“This is something that I’m passionate about. It’s going to get built and it’s going to get built on time,” Brown said.

Kadluboski brought up his familiar complaint and renewed his request for Council Vice Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride to introduce a resolution to stop health care benefits for the five council members.

“I think now is the time to end this. We have to stop health care for part-time work,” Kadluboski said.

Not all five members take the health care package offered by the city. Council Chairman Tony Brooks said the expense decreased in the 2022 budget to $33,415 from $42,497.

Still Kadluboski argued the savings from Brown and McCormick not taking health care is wiped out by the council members who take it.

“Do you think it’s fair that you work part-time and that you’re going to put that on the backs of the taxpayers? I mean, do you know how hard I have to work to make that kind of money and how many other businesses, how many hot dogs they gotta sell on Barney Street or South Main Street to make what you people get for working part-time? It’s outrageous,” Kadluboski said.

McBride responded to Kadluboski that she and her son take the health care this year, but she hasn’t made a decision on for next year.

Marconi said he took the $3,600 buyout for not taking health care and turned it back to the city. He’s applied for health care for 2022.

“So some circumstances changed. Everyone has to pay into it now as well. I don’t know if you’re aware of that,” Marconi said.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.