WILKES-BARRE — A female inmate hospitalized after she hanged herself in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility last month died, the county coroner’s office reported Thursday.

Coroner Francis Hacken said the 32-year-old woman’s death was ruled a suicide. She was not identified.

The woman died on Nov. 14 at a local hospital where she was taken following the suicide attempt on Oct. 21, the coroner said. Dr. Charles Siebert performed an autopsy on Nov. 15 and listed the cause of death as hanging and the manner of death suicide.

The county Detective’s Office is investigating the death.

Acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo had sent county council an email informing them of the inmate’s death.

“On behalf of Luzerne County, I send our deepest sympathies to her family,” Crocamo said in the email.