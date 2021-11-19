Also: Vaccine clinic set

NANTICOKE — The Greater Nanticoke Area School Board voted yet again Thursday to request the resignation of Matthew Landmesser, presumably for the last time, as Landmesser missed his 12th and last meeting as a board member.

Landmesser missed every meeting this year since January, following invasion of privacy charges. With the legal outcome unresolved, it became a monthly ritual for the board to vote to ask him to resign. But Landmesser’s term ends when the School Board conducts its state-mandated annual re-organization meeting in December, and the issue will become moot.

During the meeting, the board voted to sanction a girls varsity wrestling team for the 2021-22 season. Superintendent Ron Grevera said it’s a natural progression, as the district was among the first to allow girls on the wrestling team in the area.

And Grevera announced new COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the high school: First shots for those 5 years and older will be provided Nov. 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the second shot Dec. 21. Booster shots will be available for district staff Dec. 10.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the purchase of a Complete Volleyball Net System from BSN Sports at a cost of $3,000 plus shipping.

• Accepted the proposal from AE7 for professional design services for the artificial turf and rubberized track project at the football stadium, at a cost of $79,375.

• Accepted a quote from JHA Companies to coordinate plans for watershed diversion and rerouting of stormwater at the stadium, at an estimated cost of $51,000.

• Accepted the resignations of kindergarten teacher Ryan Amos, hall monitor Holly Sod, custodian Tyron Thompson, cleaner Deona Luczak, and maintenance worker Keith Powell.

• Accepted the retirement of PIMS (Pennsylvania Information Management System) Director Reine Pavelitz

• Approved the appointment of Bonnie Long and Serah Pursel as cleaners, Brad Bunnell as concert and jazz band director, and Johnathan Haydock as part-time technology aide.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish