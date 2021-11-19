🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 6% in October.

The U.S. rate also fell two-tenths of a percentage point from its September level, down to 4.6%.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.0 percentage points below its October 2020 level and the national rate was down 2.3 points over the year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for October 2021.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — decreased 6,000 over the month.

The unemployment count fell for the eighth consecutive month, with 12,000 fewer unemployed individuals in October.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs increased by 19,100 over the month to 5,760,800 in October, the sixth consecutive gain.

The number of jobs increased from September in seven of the 11 industry super-sectors.

The largest movement was an increase of 8,600 leisure & hospitality jobs.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 134,700 with gains in nine of the 11 super-sectors.

Leisure & hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding back 47,300 jobs.

All super-sectors remained below their February 2020 job levels as of October 2021.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at — www.dli.pa.gov — or by following L&I on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Note: All data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.

/

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.