PITTSTON — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.52 million from the Thursday, Nov. 18, drawing was sold in Pittston.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers — 9-11-15-22-28-38 — to win the $1.52 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

Convenient Food Mart, 610 South Main St., Pittston, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 46,700 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

