Association of Fundraising Professionals holds annual awards luncheon

Honorees and nominators for the the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), NEPA Chapter, held its National Philanthropy Day luncheon Friday at The Woodlands. Front row, from left: Sister Maryalice Jacquinot, IHM, nominator; Dr. Mary Sewatsky, Outstanding Foundation; Tracey Selingo, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser; Laura Ducceschi, Outstanding Fundraising Professional. Back row, from left: Jeff Smith, Outstanding Foundation; Mike Zimmerman, nominator; Sarah Thomas, nominator; Charles Barber, Outstanding Lifetime Achievement; Kathy Rowinski, nominator; Lindsay Griffith, nominator; Sandra Snyder, nominator.

PLAINS TWP. — Matthew McDonnell, 11, named the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy, stood before more than 200 of his philanthropic peers and delivered the best possible message.

“I just felt I wanted to help children,” McDonnell said. “So they could feel like normal kids.”

The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), NEPA Chapter, Friday held its National Philanthropy Day luncheon at The Woodlands.

Each year, AFP honors individuals and organizations that demonstrate tireless dedication to philanthropy.

McDonnell, son of Patrick and Linda McDonnell of South Abington Township knows what he is talking about. He has held several fundraising events for organizations and individuals to help as much as he can. In 2018, he established his own foundation — “Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles.”

Matthew is in the sixth grade.

“I had cancer five times,” he said while waiting to eat his lunch. “Everything happens for a reason. And we should be grateful for hard times because they make us stronger.”

Matthew’s mom said she is very proud of her son, who she said has “a strong spirit.”

“God leads him,” she said. “He’s teaching us.”

National Philanthropy Day is celebrated annually on Nov. 15. This day signifies the importance of working together for the common good.

Philanthropic deeds come in all different shapes and sizes — charitable giving, volunteering, etc. — and on National Philanthropy Day, no act of kindness goes unnoticed.

President Ronald Reagan first proclaimed Nov. 15, as National Philanthropy Day in 1986, and communities all throughout the world have celebrated the importance of this occasion ever since.

Award recipients are nominated for outstanding commitment and leadership in all aspects of philanthropy.

This year’s winners are:

• Weis Markets, Outstanding Corporation Award

Nominated by: WVIA

• Laura Ducceschi, Outstanding Fundraising Professional

Nominated by: AFP NEPA Board of Directors

• Moses Taylor Foundation, Outstanding Foundation Award

Nominated by: Saint Joseph’s Center

• Tracey Selingo, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award

Nominated by: Board of Directors at Fork Over Love

• John Thalenfeld, Outstanding Philanthropist Award

Nominated by: Family Service Assoc. of NEPA

• Matthew McDonnell, Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy

Nominated by: Scranton Area Community Foundation

• Charles Barber, Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominated by: American Cancer Society

National Philanthropy Day Chair Joell Yarmel said, “Our annual celebration was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, we have witnessed great acts of charitable giving by so many throughout our community — by simply helping a neighbor or implementing large-scale efforts to support hundreds or thousands. Our 2021 honorees exemplify the definition of philanthropy and illustrate resilience during a time like no other.”

This year’s luncheon was sponsored by: Scranton Area Community Foundation, Misericordia University, The Luzerne Foundation, Berkshire Asset Management, PNC Bank and M&T Bank.

Yarmel added, “It’s important to recognize the philanthropic individuals and organizations who make this community better every day. And this event is perfectly scheduled a week before Thanksgiving every year. It’s the best time to thank them and show our gratitude.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.