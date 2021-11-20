🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The disgust the judge had for William Colson contrasted with the empathy he had for the teenage girl who was sexually abused for years by the Pittston man.

Luzerne County Judge Michael Vough Friday ruled Colson, 65, a sexually violent predator and sentenced him to serve three to 18 years in state prison for his guilty plea to indecent assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

The girl and her family spoke of betrayal, pain and devastation caused by Colson.

“All he did was destroy her,” one family member said.

“She has a beautiful heart, but you stole her soul,” another family member said. “I didn’t see this coming. He had so many people fooled, including me. He isn’t the man everyone perceives him to be.”

Colson was charged in May 2020 with sexually abusing the girl starting when she was 5 and threatening against moving forward with the case. Assistant District Attorney Brittany Quinn said Colson told the family “only God can judge him.”

Quinn asked Vough to run the sentences consecutively, adding Colson “affected every single person that his life touched.”

Colson expressed remorse and offered to pay for the girl’s rehabilitation if he was permitted to work instead of going to prison.

“I’m sorry for what I allowed to happen. I’m not the man today that I was then,” Colson told the girl as she stood with her family a few feet from him in a courtroom in front of the judge.

Colson again apologized, saying, “(I) pray that at some point you’re able to forgive me.”

At one point, Sheriffs deputies helped support a sobbing Colson to stand while a chair was brought forward for him.

When Colson was through, Vough snapped, “I don’t care about your life. I care about the 5-year-old girl that you destroyed.”

From the bench Vough turned the girl.

“Never forget what he did, but don’t let him win,” Vough implored.

Go forward and “make something of your life,” Vough said to the girl. He repeated, “Don’t let him win.”

Colson, who had been free after posting $100,000 bail following his arrest last year, was handcuffed and shackled by Sheriffs deputies and led out of the courtroom. Upon release from prison Colson must serve three years probation and report his whereabouts to the Pennsylvania State Police as a registered sex offender.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.