WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 187 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. The county’s death count is at 970.

The county’s total cases are now at 44,283 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 24,544 cases and 536 deaths; Monroe County has 21,052 cases and 376 deaths.

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 6,424 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,680,752.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5–Nov. 11 stood at 10.3%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Nov. 18:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 73.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 14,871,992 total vaccine doses, including 1,273,739 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immuno-compromised individuals and booster shots).

• 100,327 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.

• 6,564,299 people are fully vaccinated; with 60,121 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 50,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 3,032 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 679 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

• There were 96 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 32,825 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

• There are 272,980 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

• There are 5,844,084 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 67,300 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 48,886 cases among employees, for a total of 116,186 at 1,664 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Approximately 33,063 of total cases have been among health care workers.

