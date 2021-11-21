🔊 Listen to this

The North Branch Land Trust works in partnership with landowners and their communities to conserve the scenic, natural and working landscapes in Northeastern Pennsylvania that sustain us.

DALLAS — For Ellen Ferretti, being named the new executive director of the North Branch Land Trust was more than taking a job — it’s a homecoming for the Dallas native.

“I am so happy to be home, the place where I first fell in love with the natural world, and working with the North Branch Land Trust’s staff and partners in conserving and enjoying the forests, fields and waters of this region,” Ferretti said. “I hope more and more people come to know the Land Trust and support our work.”

Ferretti was recently named Executive Director of the North Branch Land Trust — her first day on the job was Nov. 15. Ferretti brings more than 30 years of natural resource management and conservation experience to this position.

Ferretti comes to North Branch from the Brandywine Conservancy in southeast Pennsylvania, where she was Director for five and a half years.

Prior to Brandywine, she served as Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (PA DCNR) and, previously as Deputy Secretary for Parks and Forestry — the first woman to hold both positions in state government.

Ferretti is from Northeast Pennsylvania and, with her new position at North Branch Land Trust, she comes home excited to work in partnership with others to conserve, protect and enjoy the region’s lands, water, beauty and outdoor legacy.

At North Branch Land Trust, Ferretti said she hopes to increase awareness, interest, support and, quite simply, excitement in the mission and work the NBLT does in partnership with landowners and others to protect the region’s land and water; increase awareness about the natural resources that surround and sustain us; and, create more opportunities for outdoor recreation.

“I’m sure there are a lot of people in the region who would support the work we do if they knew more about us,” Ferretti said. “Going into the winter months, part of this outreach and awareness building will be an increase in events, both online and in person, on topics such as the history of North Branch Land Trust and why what we do benefits everyone; what is a conservation easement and how can it protect land that is precious to the landowner — in perpetuity; ways to be a good steward in your own backyard; special outdoor places to recreate in the region; information on native and invasive plants; successful efforts to balance conservation and development; etc.”

Ferretti said her other passion will be providing a place for the next generation of conservationists and outdoor recreation enthusiasts to explore, enjoy and learn, as well as gain experience in conservation.

“I just love listening to children of all ages when they describe why they love the outdoors; what they feel when they hear the sounds of nature; how eager they are to learn about plants, trees, animals, fish, forest and fields — their curiosity is endless,” Ferretti said. “I will look for ways to nurture that. This might take a while, but there are a lot of great examples out there and I plan to research this to see what’s possible.”

Ferretti said the work the NBLT does is best achieved in balance with the work of others.

“I am sensitive and appreciative of the many efforts to bring good jobs to this region,” she said. “That can happen in balance with resource protection and, when done well, all will benefit. It is a partnership that literally supports that which sustains us.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ellen to the North Branch Land Trust,” said Christina Dilks Taylor, Chair of the Board of North Branch Land Trust: “We have enjoyed the loyal support of many in the community for years. I am confident that Ellen will strengthen these critical relationships. Her energy and insight promise to engage more people in the region to join us in protecting the land and water of Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Paul Lumia, the outgoing NBLT Executive Director, said the public should never take unencumbered natural lands for granted.

“The natural lands we love give us so much, while asking nothing of us,” Lumia said. “They provide resources for our survival, habitat for plants and animals, and environments to energize our minds and bodies. The lands we live on and the natural lands available to us are a finite resource. We should always have an eye on striking a balance between development and conservation and never cross the threshold where there is not enough natural resources available to sustain us.”

Lumia said it has been an honor to work with many of my fellow citizens of Northeastern Pennsylvania to protect our most sensitive natural land assets.

“It takes a community and the Land Trust’s success is a direct result of the wonderful support we have received from our donors and conservation partners,” Lumia said. “I would like to thank all of them and all of you and encourage everyone in our region to keep a close eye on the special places in nature we enjoy and cherish. Conserving and protecting natural lands today will help build the vibrant communities of tomorrow.”

NBLT’s history/mission

North Branch Land Trust (NBLT) is a private non-profit land conservation organization focused primarily on permanently protecting important natural lands in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Land Trust also works to educate communities on the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between land development and the protection of our regions valuable natural land assets.

Since its inception in 1993 NBLT has permanently protected more than 23,000 acres of fields, forests, wetlands and scenic natural areas in eight northeastern Pennsylvania counties.

The conservation priorities for NBLT are to protect natural lands for wildlife habitat, protect watershed lands for water quality, protect farm and ranch lands for local food production, and to protect natural lands for recreation activities that promote healthy lifestyles.

Currently there are over 1,300 land trusts across the United States that have permanently protected over 60 million acres of natural, undeveloped lands.

The staff and Board of Directors of North Branch Land Trust feel that striking a balance between land development and the permanent protection of critical natural lands will help build stronger more vibrant communities today and leave a positive and lasting legacy for future generations.

Lumia said the North Branch Land Trust is truly a community driven non-profit, relying exclusively on the financial support of individuals and businesses in Northeastern Pennsylvania to fulfill its conservation mission.

All donations go directly toward the protection of natural lands that intern provides places for all of us to recreate and unwind, provides protection for plant and animal species native to our region, protects our water supply, and preserves beautiful natural areas for our children and future generations.

Anyone interested in protecting their land, learning more about the importance of land conservation in our region, or in supporting the organization can do so by visiting the Land Trust website at www.nblt.org or by calling the NBLT office at — 570 310 1781.

