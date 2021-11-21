🔊 Listen to this

Bill O’Boyle Sr. visited the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 1990 and stopped to check out the display about his beloved New York Yankees.

WILKES-BARRE — We all love our parents and we all regard them as the best there ever was.

My dad was all that to me.

So today, on what would have been his 99th birthday, I will celebrate my dad and all he did for me and all who knew him.

There is just something extremely special about a guy who went off to war, ran onto a beach on D Day, stepped on a land mine and ended up in a MASH unit minus his right leg.

That guy — that American hero — never gave up his entire life. He returned home, got himself a car, a job and a wife and led an exemplary life serving his family, friends, country and community.

I wish I had known my dad back then, in those years before I came along. Everybody I have ever spoken to about him tells me the same thing — that he was a gentleman, that he was fun, that he loved his family and community and that nobody ever said a bad word about him.

My dad died in 1995, just a week short of his 73rd birthday. I have missed him every single day since. He and my mom were perfect together. Together, they taught me just about everything I needed to know to prepare me for the real world.

And despite all that preparation and all their advice and the examples they both set, I struggled to get anywhere. But I believe that I made it through those uncertain times and landed safely on the other side because of my parents.

That’s why I celebrate today and every birthday of my mom and dad and all those Mothers Days and Fathers Days and holidays. They are not here physically, but they will always be with me in my heart.

So at the risk of being repetitious, I want to tell a few vignettes about my dad.

One is about the time I picked him up on a Saturday and drive him to Cooperstown to visit the Baseball Hall of Fame. Dad never expected to go there on this Saturday. But when we arrived, I knew he was thrilled to be there.

We walked through the entire museum, stopping at all the displays that dad cherished. Most were of New York Yankees, but he also paid homage to Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente, Sandy Koufax, Harmon Killebrew, Stan Musial, Ernie Banks, and several others — even Ted Williams.

Dad was a baseball fan, through and through. We went to so many Major League games to see all those great players. Dad even drove us to Pittsburgh for a weekend series between the Pirates and Giants — Mays, McCovey, Clemente. We witnessed Clemente chase down a ball in the right field corner of Forbes Field, turn around and through the runner out at third base. It was the most amazing throw I have ever seen.

Dad said, this is why he brought me to Pittsburgh — to see these great players.

We also made many trips to Yankee Stadium and Connie Mack Stadium to see many games and many stars of the diamond. Dad loved to watch these players, but he loved more to watch me enjoy the games and the players.

There was nothing better that sitting in dad’s living room watching a Yankee game from start to finish. Win or lose, it was always time well spent with my dad.

That’s why visiting the Baseball Hall of Fame was so special. My dad co-founded Plymouth Little League in 1950 and served as president/commissioner every year fore 30-plus years — except for the four years I played in the league. Dad did not even the appearance of any possible impropriety or favoritism shown his son,

Dad was always there for me though. When I played for the Wilkes-Barre Junior Barons and later through junior high and high school, dad never missed a practice or a game. And he never questioned any decision of any of my coaches. He always told me that the coach would be fair and my playing time would depend on my effort.

In baseball, dad always said, “keep your eye on the ball — you can’t hit what you can’t see.” Words to live by,

But there are so many words that dad offered that have stayed with me. It was his example that impressed me the most — be fair, be honest, be committed, be wise, be compassionate, be humane, never be judgemental, listen and learn, and always be sincere and genuine.

If he were here, I would have a beer with him, get some pepperoni and potato chips, or a sardine sandwich and sit next to him and watch a game. Or a western — dad would duck the punches in the saloon fights on TV.

Gosh I miss him.

Happy Birthday dad, and thanks for everything.

