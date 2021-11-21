🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 195 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 970.

The county’s total cases are now at 44,478 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 24,629 cases and 536 deaths; Monroe County has 21,106 cases and 376 deaths.

The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 5,417 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,686,169.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5–Nov. 11 stood at 10.3%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.