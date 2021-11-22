🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The old saying is that it is always better to give than receive.

And that is the real truth.

Just try it sometime.

Like now.

On Sunday, Nov. 21 — when I wish that I was celebrating my dad’s 99th birthday, and with my mom at his side — I decided to put that old axiom to work.

I spent most of the day cleaning out my closets and taking the items to the Goodwill for distribution to people in need.

It was all good stuff too — shirts, pants. shoes, sneakers, coats, unopened packages of underwear and socks.

The reality is that I will probably never wear any of those items again due to, well, uhhh, errr, they don’t fit me anymore. That sad fact aside, the items will be used by people who need them and they will no longer hang in my closets waiting for willpower to arrive at my dietary doorstep.

So this eradication should not be construed as me giving up to living the rest of my years in an overweight state, I vow to purchase new stuff when I can fit into it.

And so the purge has happened. And I really do feel good about this. I urge you all to follow suit.

As I pondered my decision to actually do this, I introduce you to Matthew McDonnell, 11, who earlier this week was named the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy. I sat in amazement as Matthew stood before more than 200 of his philanthropic peers and delivered the best possible message.

“I just felt I wanted to help children,” McDonnell said. “So they could feel like normal kids.”

Matthew, along with several other outstanding local philanthropists, spoke at the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), NEPA Chapter, Friday at the organization’s National Philanthropy Day luncheon at The Woodlands.

Each year, AFP honors individuals and organizations that demonstrate tireless dedication to philanthropy. They are all very deserving of these awards.

McDonnell, son of Patrick and Linda McDonnell of South Abington Township, knows what he is talking about. He has held several fundraising events for organizations and individuals to help as much as he can. In 2018, he established his own foundation — “Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles.”

Matthew is in the sixth grade. When I was in sixth grade I was mostly concerned about playing baseball and basketball and watching Leave It To Beaver on TV, let alone devoting any time to helping those less fortunate.

I will add here that Michelangelo was 19 when he sculpted the Statue of David — again, I was not of the same mindset as Michelangelo or Matthew McDonnell.

“I had cancer five times,” Matthew said while waiting to eat his lunch. “Everything happens for a reason. And we should be grateful for hard times because they make us stronger.”

Matthew’s mom said she is very proud of her son, who she said has “a strong spirit.”

“God leads him,” she said. “He’s teaching us.”

And that brings me to another great philanthropist I knew very well — Seth Zimolzak of Shickshinny. Seth was a Make-A-Wish kid that I was fortunate to get to know very well. Like Matthew, Seth battled cancer for years before losing that battle in 1999, at the age of 18.

That same year — 1999 — Seth graduated high school and he had a party where he received $1,647 dollars. In August of 1999, Seth attended the Make-A-Wish Telethon at the Wyoming Valley Mall. He was very symptomatic at this time, looking very frail in his tuxedo. As he was waiting to be interviewed by WBRE, Seth stopped me, reached in his pocket and handed me an envelope. Inside was that $1,647 graduation money.

“Give this to the kids,” he said. “I won’t need it where I’m going.”

Philanthropy at it best.

Matthew and Seth are the perfect examples of what philanthropy is all about.

Their efforts are monumental.

Cleaning out my closets pales in comparison, but if we all do something, we can collectively make the world we all live in much better.

Give and you shall receive.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle, or email at [email protected]