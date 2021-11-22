Gallery of Sound signing event evokes fond memories of The Buoys

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — To commemorate the 50th anniversary of local band The Buoy’s hit song “Timothy” breaking into the Billboard Top 40, author and music journalist Maxim Furek hosted a signing of his new book “Somebody Else’s Dream” at Joe Nardone’s Gallery of Sound on Sunday.

“The book is an encyclopedia of rock music in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Furek, from Columbia County, as he signed copies of the book for dozens of fans waiting in line. “But really, we’re here today to celebrate 50 years of ‘Timothy.’”

Among the crowd were a number of local musicians, some music journalists from around the region and a whole bunch of fans of The Buoys, who would use the success of “Timothy” to launch a career featuring 10 studio albums (counting both The Buoys and Dakota, which would be formed by members of The Buoys) and acclaim in Europe, Japan and all over the world.

“These guys never really got the love they deserved here in the States,” Furek said. “Unfortunately, not enough people are aware of the great music that’s come out of this area.”

While the sounds of “Timothy” and some other Buoys classics played throughout the store, Furek had a table set up in back to sign copies of his books and take pictures with fans.

Mike Slavich, who came down from Scranton to get himself a copy, joked that he might make one of his friends drive home so he could dive into the book on the ride back north.

“I can’t wait to get home and crack this open,” Slavich said. “I grew up with The Buoys, I love them.”

The lore surrounding the song “Timothy” has become well-known throughout the area over the years. Originally written for the band by Rupert Holmes, who played piano on the track, “Timothy” was written deliberately to get banned by radio, generating attention for The Buoys.

The song’s lyrics, detailing a mine cave-in and the implied cannabalistic aftermath, would be The Buoys’ greatest success, peaking at No. 17 on the Billboard charts, and staying on the charts for eight weeks.

Furek mentioned that, after taking a vacation with his wife, he and Holmes were going to be working on something in the near future.

Pringle native Jesse Johns noted that he listened to “Timothy” on his drive into Wilkes-Barre Township to see Furek and to purchase his book.

“That’s how I psyched myself up on the way over,” Johns said. “I put that song on, and I started tearing up almost immediately.”