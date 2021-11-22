🔊 Listen to this

SUGARLOAF TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre woman was arrested late Saturday night on allegations she punched and stomped on a woman and struck a man with her vehicle she drove onto a field during a youth football game.

Rachelle Rae Zeller, 37, of Mayock Street, was taken into custody outside her residence where police said they found mud and scuff marks on her Mercedes Benz, according to court records.

Zeller allegedly told police she was at her son’s football game but declined to be interviewed, court records say.

Township police in court records say they responded to Joe Larock Football Field on Keiler’s Road for a report of a large fight involving approximately 100 people during a youth all-star football game at about 7 p.m.

Officers encountered many adults on the field but no one actually engaged in fighting.

Several people told police a woman named Rachelle wearing a black coat and grey pants assaulted another woman who was punched in the face causing her to fall to the ground where she had her head stomped, court records say.

The same woman wearing the black coat and grey pants then entered a Mercedes Benz and drove onto the field striking a man before fleeing the scene.

Wilkes-Barre police located the vehicle parked behind a residence on Mayock Street.

When the vehicle was found, police identified the driver as Rachelle Rae Zeller, court records say.

Zeller told Wilkes-Barre police she was at her son’s football game that night.

When Sugarloaf Township police arrived at Zeller’s residence, they said she was wearing a black jacket and gray pants. She also had blood stains on her pants and blood on her right hand, court records say.

Police in court records said the front of the vehicle had scuff marks where the man was struck, and mud on the tires and wheel wells. Football equipment was on the rear floor of the vehicle, according to court records.

Police said Zeller declined to answer questions.

Zeller was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township on charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and two counts each of simple assault and harassment. She remained jailed Monday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

The all-star youth football game was hosted by the Valley Chief’s Youth Football Club. In a statement posted on their Facebook page, the club stated their board of directors are cooperating with authorities calling the incident “disrespectful actions and outlandish behavior.”

The club further stated no one from their organization was involved or injured.

State police and police from Butler Township, Conyngham and Hazleton assisted at the scene.