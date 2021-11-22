🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility who orchestrated plans to kill two law enforcement detectives and an informant was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in state prison.

Judge David W. Lupas imposed the sentence Monday on William James Lynn, 27, who admitted to arranging to pay thousands of dollars to kill the informant and two detectives while jailed on drug trafficking offenses in March and April 2020.

Lynn opted not to speak during his sentencing hearing.

Court records say Lynn approached another inmate seeking assistance in trying to hire a hit on the detectives and a woman to prevent them from testifying against him on the drug trafficking case.

Authorities learned of Lynn’s intentions when an inmate sent a letter to the district attorney’s office resulting in an investigation by the state police Organized Crime Task Force.

According to court records, Lynn told the inmate about his drug case, saying he needed to get out of prison before he “lost everything.” Lynn said he, “needed something done,” referring to wanting the detectives and informant dead, court records say.

Lynn boasted he was a member of the Rollin 60’s Crips, a sect of the Crips street gang.

During the investigation, Lynn was placed in contact with a “hit man,” who was an undercover trooper. After a series of phone calls and letters from jail, Lynn proposed to pay a deposit of $3,200 and offered “ice,” a common slang term for crystal methamphetamine. On several letters, Lynn signed his full name, court records say.

Communications continued with Lynn and the “hit man” referring to the hit job as a landscaping job during recording phone calls.

The hit man agreed to $8,000 to kill the informant with an understanding that he got the other jobs on the detectives. Lynn offered to pay a deposit of $2,500 with a pledge to pay the full amount when the informant was killed, court records say.

Lynn had his girlfriend meet the hit man at a designated location in Wilkes-Barre Township on April 1, 2020. She was detained when she arrived and passed the cash to the undercover trooper.

A handgun with an altered serial number was found inside Lynn’s vehicle driven by his girlfriend to meet the hit man.

Lynn’s girlfriend claimed Lynn told her the cash was to hire a private investigator.

Lynn was sentenced on on three counts of soliciting to commit criminal homicide, two counts of criminal use of communication facility and a single count of possessing instruments of crime. He pleaded guilty to the charges Sept. 27.

Lupas’ sentence also includes a drug trafficking offense and an unrelated robbery charge from 2018.

“We thank God that these attempted murders were prevented, and we will continue to do everything in our power to protect the brave men and women in uniform who keep us safe,” stated Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a news release. Shapiro’s office prosecuted Lynn on the solicitation case.

“Targeting local police officers is heinous and we will hold anyone who tries to target an officer fully accountable for their crimes,” Shapiro added.

State Deputy Attorney General Philip Michael McCarthy prosecuted the solicitation case and Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Jill Sosnoski prosecuted the drug trafficking and robbery cases.