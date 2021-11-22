🔊 Listen to this

Hanover Area High School Students take red ribbons, a reminder to avoid drunk driving, during a ceremony launching the annual SOBER campaign outside the school Monday

Hanover Area High School Students watch during a ribbon cutting to mark the start of the Annual SOBER campaign.

HANOVER TWP. — If there was ever a good time to remind people of the dangers of drunk driving, this is the week, Stefanie Wolownik told a crowd of Hanover Area High School students Monday. “The highest incidence of drunk driving is this Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, and Thanksgiving itself.”

The prevention education specialist from Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services offered that an other information during an event marking the start of the annual SOBER (Slow On the Bottle, Enjoy the Road) campaign outside the high school, where a wrecked car turned on its roof right near the busy San Souci Parkway was placed as a stark reminder of the risks of drunk driving.

Wolownik led the students in the SOBER prayer, asked students to consider signing the SOBER pledge as paper and pen were passed around and helped hold a ribbon stretched out near the symbolic wreck for a cutting ceremony to mark the start of the campaign, which runs to around the middle of January.

Students also got to pick up small red ribbons as reminders of the campaign goal: to prevent what are almost always entirely preventable accidents, injuries and deaths.

Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services CEO Jason Harlen also offered some remarks, reminding students that texting while driving can be just as dangerous and drinking and driving.

Wolownik also shared some state data on drinking and accidents, including information showing alcohol-related fatalities in Luzerne County have increased in recent years, from four in 2018 to 10 in 2019 and 9 in 2020.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish