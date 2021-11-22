🔊 Listen to this

A sign put up along Route 115 reminds drivers that they must “stop both ways when bus lights are flashing.” Officials say reports have grown about people ignoring the law requiring traffic on both sides of the highway to stop while bus lights are flashing and students are boarding or leaving a bus.

BEAR CREEK TWP. —People have not only begun passing a stopped school bus despite flashing lights and the extended arm making it clear students are at risk, there have been two cases where a driver passed a school bus on the passenger side, including one instant where the driver went on a sidewalk to get around the bus.

Janelle Davison of STA transportation company relayed that and other disturbing reports of drivers disregarding the law and student safety along Route 115 when encountering a bus bringing students to or from Bear Creek Community Charter School.

The problem has become bad enough that state police have increased enforcement efforts and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation put up signs that flash during school bus hours reminding drivers on the highway that they must stop in both directions whenever a bus has the flashing lights on and the “stop” sign arm extended for student drop off and pickup.

Davison was joined by Pennsylvania State Trooper Deanna Piekanski, Jessica Ruddy from PennDOT, Rebecca Rybak from the NE Highway Safety program and Bear Creek Charter School CEO Jim Smith outside the school to stress the importance of obeying the law to protect school children.

Drivers for STA have been reporting an increase in dangerous driving around school bus stops, Davison said, and the group gathered in front of a school bus to share their message.

“People seem to forget, but 115 is not a divided highway,” Piekanski said. “Unless there is a barrier between lanes, you must stop in both directions and wait for the flashing lights to stop.

“Follow the speed limit,” she added, noting that the state speed limit is 15 miles per hour in an active school zone, defined by signs that blink when the zone is active.

Rybak noted distracted driving is also increasing and contributing to the danger. She urged people to plan their trips every day, checking online for any construction or other slow points that can delay arrival to a destination, and giving extra time to get there.

“A child’s safety is more important than your time,” Davison said.

