🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A Bronx, New York man with a history of felony convictions was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison on gun charges in connection with an altercation in Kingston in 2017.

A federal judge Friday imposed a 235-month sentence on Lance Green who was found guilty by a jury in March for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. In addition, U.S. District Judge Robert Mariani ordered Green, 43, to serve three years of supervised release.

The case originated in Kingston on Oct. 5, 2017 when police twice responded to the same residence for an altercation between neighbors. Witnesses said Green brandished a handgun and threatened a mother and son who tried to assist a family member being assaulted.

Police were unable to contact Green after knocking on the door of neighboring residence and waited for him and others to leave in order to take them into custody. When Green and two women left and drove away, police followed and, with the aid of other police units, stopped the vehicle on Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Police said they detected a strong odor of marijuana in the stopped vehicle. A records’ check indicated Green had an outstanding warrant. Police obtained a search warrant for Green’s residence and found a gun with an obliterated serial number.

At the time, Green was on state parole and had been convicted of multiple felonies, police said. Also, on Aug. 17, 2020, while Green was free pending trial in federal court, he was charged with multiple drug offenses. A jury in Lackawanna County found him guilty of the charges in June of this year. In September Green was sentenced to 7½ to 15 years in state prison.

Mariani ordered Green’s federal sentence be served consecutively to the state parole violation and the Lackawanna County sentence.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kingston Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Jenny P. Roberts prosecuted the case.