YATESVILLE — The Pittston Area School Board meeting went off without a hitch on Monday night after the last attempted meeting on Nov. 16 had to be canceled.

At the initially scheduled meeting last week, a group of people showed up mask-less, refused to put them on and refused to leave, causing the meeting to be cancelled and rescheduled to this week.

The official business of the rescheduled meeting took about five minutes. The remaining 15 to 20 minutes of the meeting was public comment – all of which pertained to the masking doctrine, and, as one speaker put it, what they viewed as “unlawful” policies.

That said, the commentary was calm.

All in attendance were masked and cooperative. The lobby saw all attendees sign waivers that essentially stated they understood they had to be masked and would comply as such, as well as a handful of local police keeping watch on the situation.

Inside the auditorium, the board members took their places on the stage and commenced. The agenda was light and covered with ease.

The public commentary saw several community members present their arguments. All of the commentary had one thing in common: it was aimed at calling the board’s policies unlawful and unconstitutional. One woman addressed the board directly, saying, “The masks you’re all wearing, have no effect on COVID-19.”

One parent asked the board if students would also have to sign waivers acknowledging their compliance to mask-wearing.

Tom Bassett, who introduced himself as “an educator and community member” started off by saying, “This is not a game and this is not a teacher contract negotiation. We are not here to disrupt or be disorderly.” And that rang true – everyone stayed in order and presented their cases respectfully and organizationally.

Bassett continued on to say, “school board policy cannot supersede constitutional laws.”

The board did not answer many questions. When queried, they simply stated that nothing they’re doing is unlawful and there was “no intention” of requiring students to sign anything, and they would take matters into consideration under advisement.

One woman told the board all had the right to attend meetings under the state Sunshine Act – and that is true, however, no official business took place as the Nov. 16 meeting was cancelled. All were allowed into the rescheduled meeting to witness official business in a public forum, so long as they complied with school board policy.