WRIGHT TWP. — Board Member James Costello raised questions about the board’s abrupt adjournment at the regular meeting Thursday during a Monday special meeting held via Zoom to conduct the unfinished business due to that adjournment. Costello asked why the meeting was adjourned by Board President Barry Boone without a vote or without consulting other board members.

That meeting had been adjourned when people int he audience refused to put on masks after repeated requests. Boone said he adjourned the meeting because it was clear the board could not get anything done with people refusing the request and one man attempting to address s the board without putting a mask on or waiting for the public comment session. But Costello made comparisons to not wearing masks in stores, or closing a school for a day because someone refused to wear masks.

Boone said he had the authority to end the meeting without board input, and Solicitor Jack Dean agreed.

Costello also asked why two items were changed from the agenda, including an item involving masking rules once the the state mandate is lifted as expected Dec. 4. Boone addressed that in comments at the start of the meeting, saying he believed the matter should be left for the new board that will be put in place Dec. 2 during the require re-organization meeting.

“We wanted to push this vote back as far as possible because the issue is being bounced around in the court system,” Boone said, “I have decided to push (the decision) back.”

The other item was to contract for use of the Rhithm app, a program designed to help improve student well being with quick, online questions in the morning and recommended activities and videos tailored to their responses. The agenda last week had a five-year contract, while Monday’s agenda item was for a one-year contract. Boone said he had consulted with Superintendent Robert Mehalick and Business Manager Peter Bard, and understood that some board members wanted to go with the shorter contract.

Answering questions about the Rhithm program submitted by residents, Mehalick said students and staff would be able to opt out of it, and that he had confidence in its success elsewhere.

Costello asked to table the Rhithm item and to put the vote on the new safety plan back on the agenda, which would make masks optional. Dean noted the case is going before the state Supreme Court, news that broke only in the last few hours, and that procedurally the motion to return the safety plan item to the agenda couldn’t be made because the agenda posted online for the meeting did not include it.

During the voting session, the Rhithm contract was approved 5-4 with Anna Bibla, Stacy Haddix, Maureen McGovern and Costello voting against it.

Costello also moved to add the updated safety plan with parent choice for masking back to the agenda, and Dean again advised he felt it wasn’t procedurally appropriate. Costello further noted removing the item did not follow the board’s own policy regarding additions to the agenda, but Boone said the board will have to update that policy. Boone also asked Dean of the consequences of adding it to the agenda Monday, and Dean said if determined to be a violation of the Sunshine Act, board members could be subject to fines.

The board took a vote on adding it back to the agenda. After several questions by board members and clarifications by Dean, the board voted 6-3 against adding it to the agenda, with Costello, McGovern and Randy Swank voting in favor of putting it on the agenda.

