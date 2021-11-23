🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 142 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. The county’s death count is at 972.

The county’s total cases are now at 44,769 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 24,791 cases and 539 deaths; Monroe County has 21,286 cases and 377 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 5,186 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,696,959.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12–Nov. 18 stood at 11.7%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

