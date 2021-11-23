🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — A Forty Fort man was arrested Tuesday on allegations he possessed hundreds of videos and pictures of children engaged in sex acts, including a 41 minute video of a boy being sexually tortured.

David J. Fortin, 37, of Snowden Street, admitted he downloaded and shared child pornography for self gratification using certain search words and phrases, according to court records.

One of the videos Fortin downloaded and viewed is a 41 minute video of a boy being tortured sexually by two men speaking in a foreign language, court records say.

Fortin was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort on 500 counts of child pornography, 100 counts of dissemination of videos or photographs of children engaged in sex acts and two counts of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.

During the arraignment, Fortin said he is self-employed as owner of Fortin Academy of Music in Tamaqua teaching private voice and music lessons to students.

Fortin was arrested just after 6 a.m. when detectives with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children and state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, served a search warrant at his residence.

The search warrant was the result of a cyber tip that originated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

One of the phone numbers allegedly used to establish an email used to open accounts to download child pornography was traced to Fortin’s music academy.

When detectives announced their purpose of being at Fortin’s residence, he replied, “I can explain that,” court records say.

Fortin allegedly told detectives he wanted to stop looking at videos knowing it was illegal and felt bad for being involved with child sexual abuse materials. He denied ever touching a child in a sexual manner and admitted to disseminating pictures and videos of children engaged in sex acts, court records say.

Fortin could face additional charges as the investigation is continuing.