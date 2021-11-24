🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The documentary “Indian Paradise” on local efforts to clean up the lost acres of Kirby Park premieres at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the River Street Jazz Cafe.

Local filmmaker Jordan Ramirez made the short documentary that tells the story of the efforts of Dr. Gere Reisinger, Charlie Urban and the volunteer group the Susquehanna River Watch to clean up and police the river and its riverfronts in the Wyoming Valley. The film raises the questions of whether the land is usable and what are the challenges in taking advantage of it. Attendees will be able to sign up for the Susquehanna River Watch. Additional information can be found at https://susquehannariverwatch.org/.

Wrapping up the night, DJ Evolution (Rich Johnson) of Reading, will perform an all-vinyl set followed by two sets of R&B/funk music from The TRiBE.

In conjunction with the film there will be a food drive for the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen. Non-perishable goods can be dropped off at the front of the venue.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance holdmyticket.com/event/380600 or on the River Street Jazz Cafe’s website, https://riverstreetjazzcafe.com/.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The River Street Cafe is located at 667 N. River St., Plains Township, 18705.