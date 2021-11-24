🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — Wyoming Area School District will wait until new board members are sworn in before making any decision on face mask policy once the state mandate ends, Superintendent Janet Serino said near the start of the monthly School Board meeting Tuesday.

The annual re-organization meeting required by state law is scheduled for Dec. 2, and the board will decide after that, Serino said, adding that she has talked to other area superintendents and most seem to be following a similar plan, delaying any mask decision until after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Crestwood School Board made a similar decision Monday night. Initially the board had planned to vote on making masking optional when the state mandate is lifted during the regular monthly meeting last Thursday, but that meeting was adjourned before any votes were called because some people would not put masks on. The board held a Zoom meeting Monday and the mask plan vote had been removed from the agenda. Crestwood School Board president Barry Boone said the decision would be postponed so the new board members could be involved.

During Tuesday’s voting session, the Wyoming Area School Board:

• Appointed Alan Hanczyc as science teacher; Jose Fina Placenio, Lindsey Delazzari, Lisa Hughes, Tara Konycki and Kimberly Ultsh as personal care aides; Donna Brbaric, Katye Getzie and Marian Pizano as paraprofessionals; Kendra Evans, Selina Silva, Melanie Vankevich and Cynthia Vogel as part-time food service employees.

• Accepted the resignations of paraprofessional Brittany Yankovich, substitute clerical aide Shirley Perhalla and substitute teacher/substitute security Joseph Kopko, and accepted the retirement of food service employee Annette Gentile.

• Tabled a vote on contracts for tennis court renovations.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish