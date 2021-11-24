🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — Township police are investigating the disappearance of a man who went missing from his place of employment overnight.

Laron Cecil Monroe, 57, of Drums disappeared from his workplace in Butler Township on the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Butler Township Police Department.

Monroe’s vehicle, a dark blue 2011 Dodge Nitro, is also missing.

Police are considering Monroe’s disappearance to be under unusual circumstances, and have classified him as a missing/endangered person.

Anyone with information on Monroe’s whereabouts can contact Butler Township police at 570-788-4111, or could dial 911.

— Staff report