WILKES-BARRE — A White Haven man free on $100,000 bail related to a drug trafficking offense believed he was returning home Tuesday.

Instead, Cory Bezdziecki, 36, of Sunshine Drive, was shackled inside a Luzerne County courtroom when President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced him to two years, six months to five years in state prison on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Court records say Bezdziecki was arrested by Hazleton police Sept. 19, 2020, after a foot chase that followed a dangerous vehicle pursuit involving speeds in excess of 100 mph on several residential streets. Bezdziecki was a passenger in the vehicle being pursued but was later spotted by an officer walking on South Church Street, court records say.

Bezdziecki refused to obey commands by the officer and took off running until he was tackled.

Police said Bezdziecki was in possession of four bags filled with crystal methamphetamine totaling 116 grams, and 3.5 grams of marijuana, court records say.

Bezdziecki pleaded guilty to the felony drug trafficking offense Sept. 2, when he was advised he would be sentenced Tuesday. He was released after posting bail Sept. 28.

During his sentencing hearing before Vough, Bezdziecki asked to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming he was unhappy with his defense attorney.

Vough denied his request.

Bezdziecki repeated his requests several times until Vough stopped him.

“I know exactly why you want to withdraw your guilty plea, then after Christmas you’re going to come in here and plead guilty again,” Vough said before imposing the lengthy prison sentence.

When Bezdziecki heard the sentence, he said he was unaware he was going to prison.

“You didn’t know you were going to jail today; you were notified on Sept. 2 when you pled guilty,” Vough said. “You’re going today.”

Vough advised Bezdziecki he can file an appeal under the Post Conviction Relief Act if he was unsatisfied with his defense attorney.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino said the plea agreement called for a reduction in Bezdziecki’s sentence.

Under Bezdziecki’s plea agreement, prosecutors withdrew charges of resisting arrest, escape, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.