WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors and attorneys for homicide suspect Joey Bernard Graves Jr. may have reached a plea agreement temporarily postponing a jury trial set to take place next month.

A joint case management plan was filed Monday by Graves’ co-defense attorney, Mary V. Deady, indicating a guilty plea has been worked out with prosecutors.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. scheduled a guilty plea hearing on Jan. 4, canceling jury selection set for Dec. 6.

Graves’ co-defense attorney Frank T. McCabe II confirmed Tuesday that a negotiated plea deal has been worked out.

Pittston police charged Graves with an open count of criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm after he allegedly shot Brandon Thomas, 30, in the rear of 82 Parsonage St. on Sept. 12.

Graves remained at the scene telling officers, “I shot him. I think he is dead, please don’t kill me,” court records say.

Thomas, of Wilkes-Barre, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court records say Thomas was helping the girlfriend of Graves carry bags into her residence.

Graves told investigators, court records say, he became angry Thomas was at the house and retrieved a loaded rifle from a bedroom dresser admitting he shot Thomas three to four times.