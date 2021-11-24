🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 235 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. The county’s death count is at 974.

The county’s total cases are now at 45,004 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 24,908 cases and 542 deaths; Monroe County has 21,361 cases and 378 deaths.

The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 7,569 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,704,528.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12–Nov. 18 stood at 11.7%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

