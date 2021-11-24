🔊 Listen to this

A former Larksville resident who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to fatally shooting his father was found dead inside his cell at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill last weekend.

Ulysses Edward Denman, 24, was found unresponsive in his cell as inmates were being counted Saturday, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections news release.

Denman was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m. after prison staff administered life saving measures, the statement says.

He had been at SCI-Camp Hill since Aug. 17, 2020.

State police are investigating Denman’s death. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office, the statement says.

Denman was charged by state police at Wilkes-Barre with fatally shooting his father, William Denman, as the elder Denman slept on a couch inside his Larksville home on Washington Avenue on July 24, 2018.

Under a negotiated plea deal with prosecutors, Denman pleaded guilty to third-degree murder but mentally ill. A forensic psychiatrist testified Denman suffered from paranoia, sexual preoccupations and hallucinations and strongly recommended that Denman be placed on suicide watch while in prison.

Senior Luzerne County Judge William Amesbury sentenced Denman on Sept. 16, 2019, to 15 to 30 years in prison.